Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $263.96M. FRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -3045.7% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 16.56% up since then. When we look at Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 816.83K.

Analysts gave the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FRGE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.65%, with the 5-day performance at 11.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRGE’s forecast low is $1.75 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -562.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20.26 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Forge Global Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -90.50%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.77% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares while 24.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.59%. There are 24.26% institutions holding the Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million FRGE shares worth $89.61 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 2.52 million shares worth $26.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $14.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $5.35 million.