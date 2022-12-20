Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $3.38 changed hands at -$0.12 or -3.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. EQX’s last price was a discount, traded about -168.34% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 30.47% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EQX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equinox Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.90 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.00%, with the 5-day performance at -4.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 2.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQX’s forecast low is $3.10 with $6.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.10% over the past 6 months, a -250.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -272.70%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 44.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.79%. There are 44.88% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 30.69 million EQX shares worth $112.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.65 million shares estimated at $57.14 million under it, the former controlled 5.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 11.74 million shares worth around $42.86 million.