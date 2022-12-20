Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.49 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $614.57M. DBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -104.21% off its 52-week high of $19.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.41, which suggests the last value was 0.84% up since then. When we look at Designer Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.21 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is -35.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Designer Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.95% over the past 6 months, a 4.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Designer Brands Inc. will fall -17.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $869.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Designer Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $837.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Designer Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 129.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.68% per year.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20. The 2.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.61% of Designer Brands Inc. shares while 102.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.67%. There are 102.68% institutions holding the Designer Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.04% of the shares, roughly 10.19 million DBI shares worth $133.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.55% or 6.52 million shares worth $85.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.12 million shares estimated at $63.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $22.31 million.