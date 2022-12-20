Could Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.11 changing hands around $0.52 or 1.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.21B. BTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.36% off its 52-week high of $33.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.57, which suggests the last value was 67.12% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.44 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 183.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 2.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.04% over the past 6 months, a 118.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peabody Energy Corporation will fall -44.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $691.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 99.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 115.80%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 85.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.97%. There are 85.09% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.97% of the shares, roughly 25.86 million BTU shares worth $749.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 11.34 million shares worth $328.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 3.45 million shares estimated at $99.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $95.3 million.