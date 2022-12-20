Could Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.44M. HYMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -573.91% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.83%, with the 5-day performance at -10.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -39.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -97.60% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 62.40%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.02% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 28.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.58%. There are 28.52% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.21% of the shares, roughly 24.39 million HYMC shares worth $27.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 9.29 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.36 million shares estimated at $4.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $1.89 million.