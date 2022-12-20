ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.59 million ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.20M. CFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4440.0% off its 52-week high of $4.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at ContraFect Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CFRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1299 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.03%, with the 5-day performance at -18.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -32.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ContraFect Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -96.77% over the past 6 months, a -172.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ContraFect Corporation will fall -163.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.10%. The 2022 estimates are for ContraFect Corporation earnings to increase by 55.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of ContraFect Corporation shares while 22.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.98%. There are 22.81% institutions holding the ContraFect Corporation stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.04% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million CFRX shares worth $0.17 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 1.5 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 5.34 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 13.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $74948.0.