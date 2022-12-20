Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.01 changed hands at $5.66 or 22.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.88B. CERE’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.7% off its 52-week high of $41.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.86, which suggests the last value was 35.96% up since then. When we look at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.56K.

Analysts gave the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CERE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Instantly CERE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.74 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 22.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at 14.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) is 9.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.01% over the past 6 months, a -43.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will fall -44.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.70% of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 82.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.16%. There are 82.43% institutions holding the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 40.83% of the shares, roughly 60.63 million CERE shares worth $1.6 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.98% or 22.24 million shares worth $588.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 5.55 million shares estimated at $145.78 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $62.84 million.