Can Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.40M. QMCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -437.38% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 6.54% up since then. When we look at Quantum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 220.61K.

Analysts gave the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QMCO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

With action 2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.62%, with the 5-day performance at 2.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is -24.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QMCO’s forecast low is $2.75 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -460.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -157.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quantum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.97% over the past 6 months, a 45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.53 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $97.18 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Quantum Corporation earnings to increase by 33.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Quantum Corporation shares while 65.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.22%. There are 65.11% institutions holding the Quantum Corporation stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 43.80% of the shares, roughly 16.18 million QMCO shares worth $22.98 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.74% or 10.25 million shares worth $14.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and 180 Degree Capital Corp. With 7.45 million shares estimated at $8.05 million under it, the former controlled 20.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held about 7.76% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $4.07 million.