Can FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 16.21 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.53. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at -$0.25 or -7.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.85% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 15.03% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.76 million.

Analysts gave the FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended FCEL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.83 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.31%, with the 5-day performance at -6.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -8.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCEL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.65% for it to hit the projected low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.41% over the past 6 months, a -12.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.02 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $26.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.94 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 223.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.30%. The 2022 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 25.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 27 and January 02.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares while 42.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.86%. There are 42.84% institutions holding the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 38.6 million FCEL shares worth $144.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.97% or 32.34 million shares worth $121.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.24 million shares estimated at $38.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 8.77 million shares worth around $32.88 million.