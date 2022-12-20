Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $362.07M. BHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -588.14% off its 52-week high of $4.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 11.86% up since then. When we look at Bright Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BHG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.71%, with the 5-day performance at -31.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is -37.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHG’s forecast low is $0.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -577.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bright Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.52% over the past 6 months, a 37.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bright Health Group Inc. will rise 27.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.77 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Bright Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 billion and $962.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bright Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -648.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.40% per year.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares while 92.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.58%. There are 92.90% institutions holding the Bright Health Group Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 34.65% of the shares, roughly 218.21 million BHG shares worth $397.15 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.60% or 79.31 million shares worth $144.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.56 million shares estimated at $11.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $4.75 million.