Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.81 million Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $139.17 changed hands at -$8.09 or -5.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.31B. TEAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.77% off its 52-week high of $399.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.86, which suggests the last value was 18.19% up since then. When we look at Atlassian Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended TEAM as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atlassian Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 157.73 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 14.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEAM’s forecast low is $147.00 with $460.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -230.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlassian Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.95% over the past 6 months, a -21.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlassian Corporation will fall -17.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $806.38 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Atlassian Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $879.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $582.32 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.51%. The 2022 estimates are for Atlassian Corporation earnings to increase by 13.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Atlassian Corporation shares while 92.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.44%. There are 92.10% institutions holding the Atlassian Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.66% of the shares, roughly 22.69 million TEAM shares worth $4.25 billion.

Sands Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 6.5 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $863.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $448.03 million.