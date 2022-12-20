Are Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 4.81 million Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.62 changing hands around $0.24 or 4.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.16B. AUY’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.88% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.84, which suggests the last value was 31.67% up since then. When we look at Yamana Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.97 million.

Analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AUY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Instantly AUY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.66 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.49%, with the 5-day performance at -2.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 8.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yamana Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.49% over the past 6 months, a -18.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yamana Gold Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $463.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $503.8 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Yamana Gold Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.40%.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20. The 2.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares while 60.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.93%. There are 60.70% institutions holding the Yamana Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.73% of the shares, roughly 112.76 million AUY shares worth $524.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 31.75 million shares worth $147.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 49.31 million shares estimated at $223.39 million under it, the former controlled 5.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.18% of the shares, roughly 40.15 million shares worth around $181.9 million.