AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 2.0 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.48 changed hands at -$0.34 or -3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. APP’s last price was a discount, traded about -935.23% off its 52-week high of $98.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the last value was -1.16% down since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Analysts gave the AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended APP as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AppLovin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.93 on Monday, 12/19/22 subtracted -3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.94%, with the 5-day performance at -11.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is -33.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APP’s forecast low is $11.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -501.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.03% for it to hit the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AppLovin Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.95% over the past 6 months, a -377.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $741.35 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that AppLovin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $818.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to increase by 126.60%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.36% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 49.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.33%. There are 49.51% institutions holding the AppLovin Corporation stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.24% of the shares, roughly 60.73 million APP shares worth $2.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 14.27 million shares worth $491.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $181.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 4.14 million shares worth around $142.41 million.