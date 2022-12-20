An Overview Of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD)

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.07 changing hands around $0.17 or 3.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21B. MNKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.54% off its 52-week high of $5.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.49, which suggests the last value was 50.89% up since then. When we look at MannKind Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.30 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.13%, with the 5-day performance at 1.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 16.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7 days.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MannKind Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.72% over the past 6 months, a -6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MannKind Corporation will fall -350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.47 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MannKind Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $34.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 173.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for MannKind Corporation earnings to decrease by -26.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.60% per year.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.32% of MannKind Corporation shares while 46.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.31%. There are 46.19% institutions holding the MannKind Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 21.29 million MNKD shares worth $81.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 12.83 million shares worth $48.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.85 million shares estimated at $48.97 million under it, the former controlled 6.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $26.82 million.