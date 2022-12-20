Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.03. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.61 changing hands around $0.02 or 3.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.06M. ADVMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -234.43% off its 52-week high of $2.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 3.28% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.30K.

Analysts gave the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADVM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copyâ€¦ Sponsored

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6870 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 3.08% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.47%, with the 5-day performance at -7.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -17.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -42.71% over the past 6 months, a -6.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. will rise 12.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.60%.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.71% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares while 69.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.50%. There are 69.81% institutions holding the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.00% of the shares, roughly 10.87 million ADVM shares worth $13.04 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 7.37 million shares worth $8.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.6 million shares estimated at $12.72 million under it, the former controlled 10.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $3.19 million.