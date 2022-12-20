AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.23 changing hands around $0.29 or 2.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.90B. ABCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.43% off its 52-week high of $15.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.42, which suggests the last value was 47.02% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ABCL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.30 on Monday, 12/19/22 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.49%, with the 5-day performance at -5.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -29.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.59 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AbCellera Biologics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.33% over the past 6 months, a 29.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AbCellera Biologics Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.43 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $55 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -60.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 9.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.85% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares while 45.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.67%. There are 45.30% institutions holding the AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 13.36 million ABCL shares worth $132.11 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 13.04 million shares worth $138.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.48 million shares estimated at $58.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $44.37 million.