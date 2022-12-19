Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 2.81 million Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.97 changing hands around $0.51 or 7.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $429.44M. ZYME’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.78% off its 52-week high of $17.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the last value was 41.03% up since then. When we look at Zymeworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ZYME as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zymeworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.40 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.59%, with the 5-day performance at -3.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is -17.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZYME’s forecast low is $7.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -201.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymeworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.90% over the past 6 months, a 131.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymeworks Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 212.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.97 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Zymeworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $58.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 195.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zymeworks Inc. earnings to increase by 47.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.68% of Zymeworks Inc. shares while 83.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.19%. There are 83.23% institutions holding the Zymeworks Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million ZYME shares worth $30.59 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 5.38 million shares worth $28.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 5.38 million shares estimated at $28.52 million under it, the former controlled 8.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $2.48 million.