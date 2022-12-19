XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Stock Forecast For 2022: $185.72 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 25.88 million XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.30 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.04B. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $51.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.20 million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.39 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.54%, with the 5-day performance at -5.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 28.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPEV’s forecast low is $30.08 with $185.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1703.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -192.04% for it to hit the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.44% over the past 6 months, a -55.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $900.06 million and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to increase by 7.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.79% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of XPeng Inc. shares while 34.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.99%. There are 34.64% institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 21.4 million XPEV shares worth $679.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 21.32 million shares worth $676.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 8.48 million shares estimated at $101.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 7.24 million shares worth around $176.98 million.