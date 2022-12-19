Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.59 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $868.39M. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -359.05% off its 52-week high of $16.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 50.7% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.21%, with the 5-day performance at 11.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 13.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will rise 4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310.46 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $347.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $379.83 million and $397.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -12.90%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 28.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 23.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.94%. There are 23.94% institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 11.07 million KC shares worth $49.27 million.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 5.2 million shares worth $23.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 5.01 million shares estimated at $22.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $9.93 million.