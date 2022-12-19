What Is The Performance Outlook For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 10.48 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $262.69M. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -908.72% off its 52-week high of $30.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 5.37% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.76 million.

Analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 9 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BBBY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.84.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

With action -3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.56%, with the 5-day performance at -3.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -14.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBBY’s forecast low is $2.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -151.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.39% over the past 6 months, a -815.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -636.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $1.69 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 04 and January 09.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 81.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.06%. There are 81.85% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.57% of the shares, roughly 12.51 million BBBY shares worth $62.18 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.36% or 8.32 million shares worth $41.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $30.85 million under it, the former controlled 6.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $9.37 million.