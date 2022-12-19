WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) : Investors Should Not Dump WETG Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.93 million WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.40M. WETG’s last price was a discount, traded about -8045.16% off its 52-week high of $50.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was -1.61% down since then. When we look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8403 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.50%, with the 5-day performance at -19.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -47.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for WeTrade Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.14% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares while 1.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.23%. There are 1.03% institutions holding the WeTrade Group Inc. stock share, with Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million WETG shares worth $1.49 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 38142.0 shares worth $30895.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.