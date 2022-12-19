Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.87 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $412.02M. VERU’s current price is a discount, trading about -404.11% off its 52-week high of $24.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.34, which suggests the last value was 10.88% up since then. When we look at Veru Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.65 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.28%, with the 5-day performance at -8.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is -18.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.41 days.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veru Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.28% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veru Inc. will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -262.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.55 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Veru Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.65 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Veru Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.30%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.46% of Veru Inc. shares while 55.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.05%. There are 55.61% institutions holding the Veru Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 7.9 million VERU shares worth $89.27 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.09% or 4.88 million shares worth $55.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $21.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $16.43 million.