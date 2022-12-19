Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.70M. VLON’s current price is a discount, trading about -2796.55% off its 52-week high of $8.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 27.59% up since then. When we look at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Instantly VLON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7853 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.04%, with the 5-day performance at 30.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 6.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.02% over the past 6 months, a 30.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.90%.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.05% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 21.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.73%. There are 21.45% institutions holding the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 78888.0 VLON shares worth $50464.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 42392.0 shares worth $27118.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 22146.0 shares estimated at $14166.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 9542.0 shares worth around $6104.0.