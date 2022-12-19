Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.28 or 16.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.80M. TOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.0% off its 52-week high of $2.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 77.0% up since then. When we look at Tuniu Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.21K.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Instantly TOUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.11 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 16.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.19%, with the 5-day performance at -6.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 108.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOUR’s forecast low is $7.06 with $7.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -253.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuniu Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $5.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.13 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Tuniu Corporation earnings to increase by 90.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.01% per year.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 21.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuniu Corporation shares while 29.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.65%. There are 29.65% institutions holding the Tuniu Corporation stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.83% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million TOUR shares worth $4.74 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 2.77 million shares worth $2.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 88047.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.