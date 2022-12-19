Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8.55 million Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.02 or 10.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.90M. TCDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -8047.06% off its 52-week high of $13.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Tricida Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.10 million.

Analysts gave the Tricida Inc. (TCDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TCDA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tricida Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Instantly TCDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2179 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 10.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.22%, with the 5-day performance at -22.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is -32.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCDA’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11664.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11664.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tricida Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -98.34% over the past 6 months, a 45.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tricida Inc. will rise 31.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Tricida Inc. earnings to increase by 34.90%.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.35% of Tricida Inc. shares while 100.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.60%. There are 100.45% institutions holding the Tricida Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.47% of the shares, roughly 10.28 million TCDA shares worth $99.52 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.81% or 7.13 million shares worth $69.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $9.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $7.5 million.