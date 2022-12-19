Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.51 million Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.40 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.28M. THRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -458.86% off its 52-week high of $24.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.08, which suggests the last value was 7.27% up since then. When we look at Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.87K.

Analysts gave the Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended THRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

Instantly THRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -76.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.01 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.64%, with the 5-day performance at -76.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) is -75.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, THRD’s forecast low is $3.60 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -786.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -131.20%.

THRD Dividends

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.87% of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. shares while 73.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.32%.