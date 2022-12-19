The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 4.18% Incline

In the last trading session, 11.13 million The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at $0.0 or 4.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.24M. VGFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1142.86% off its 52-week high of $0.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 million.

Instantly VGFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0822 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.53%, with the 5-day performance at -17.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -4.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.21% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares while 10.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.27%. There are 10.59% institutions holding the The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.46% of the shares, roughly 13.1 million VGFC shares worth $3.09 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 0.29 million shares worth $68094.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 93500.0 shares estimated at $20560.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 42576.0 shares worth around $10052.0.