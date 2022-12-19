The Stock Of Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $6.50 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.67. With the company’s per share price at $6.06 changed hands at $0.38 or 6.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $322.03M. LPTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.27% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.76, which suggests the last value was 37.95% up since then. When we look at Loop Media Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.83K.

Analysts gave the Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Loop Media Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

Instantly LPTV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.19 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) is 50.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPTV’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Loop Media Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.19% over the past 6 months, a 41.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.04 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Loop Media Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $13.67 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Loop Media Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.30%.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.70% of Loop Media Inc. shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.46%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the Loop Media Inc. stock share, with Sierra Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million LPTV shares worth $1.08 million.