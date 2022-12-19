The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Shares Are Down -68.35% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $238.83M. BODY’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.67% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 9.33% up since then. When we look at The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.43K.

Analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BODY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Beachbody Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.35%, with the 5-day performance at -8.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -12.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BODY’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.67% for it to hit the projected low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Beachbody Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.62% over the past 6 months, a 11.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $159.27 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Beachbody Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $157.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $246.93 million and $216.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Beachbody Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.00% per year.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.06% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares while 37.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.44%. There are 37.34% institutions holding the The Beachbody Company Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 22.01% of the shares, roughly 37.47 million BODY shares worth $44.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 7.28 million shares worth $8.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $3.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $2.06 million.