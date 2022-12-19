Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -20.93% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.05 or -20.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.10M. SWVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -6605.88% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was -23.53% down since then. When we look at Swvl Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.00K.

Analysts gave the Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SWVL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Swvl Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3348 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -20.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.28%, with the 5-day performance at -39.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is -59.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWVL’s forecast low is $1.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4605.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -782.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 153.30% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Swvl Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -375.70%.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.20% of Swvl Holdings Corp. shares while 2.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.55%. There are 2.08% institutions holding the Swvl Holdings Corp. stock share, with Luxor Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million SWVL shares worth $9.14 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 0.24 million shares worth $1.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 40549.0 shares worth around $0.26 million.