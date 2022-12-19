Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.9 million Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.04 or -7.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.91M. SRZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1668.18% off its 52-week high of $7.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 6.82% up since then. When we look at Surrozen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.70K.

Analysts gave the Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SRZN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Surrozen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) trade information

Instantly SRZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -7.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) is -64.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.73 days.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surrozen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.77% over the past 6 months, a 33.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surrozen Inc. will rise 15.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Surrozen Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.90% per year.

SRZN Dividends

Surrozen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.88% of Surrozen Inc. shares while 68.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.14%. There are 68.10% institutions holding the Surrozen Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 26.33% of the shares, roughly 9.25 million SRZN shares worth $27.75 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.96% or 3.5 million shares worth $10.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.76 million.