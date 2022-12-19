Stock Performance Of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.79 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.71M. CABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.51% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 91.31% up since then. When we look at Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CABA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.39 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.16%, with the 5-day performance at 13.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 79.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CABA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cabaletta Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 559.22% over the past 6 months, a -2.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cabaletta Bio Inc. will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Cabaletta Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.90%.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.31% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares while 63.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.84%. There are 63.01% institutions holding the Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million CABA shares worth $2.69 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 2.06 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.2 million.