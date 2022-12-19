Stock Performance And Forecast For Bionano Genomics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 2.72 million Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.13 or -6.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $573.10M. BNGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.48% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 30.54% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2400 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.80%, with the 5-day performance at -15.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -33.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.15 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.87% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bionano Genomics Inc. will fall -57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bionano Genomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.23 million and $6.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 33.60%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares while 28.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.42%. There are 28.86% institutions holding the Bionano Genomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 21.02 million BNGO shares worth $29.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 15.63 million shares worth $21.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.82 million shares estimated at $12.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $11.47 million.