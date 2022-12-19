Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $328.76M. SKLZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -1175.36% off its 52-week high of $8.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was -2.9% down since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.29 million.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.30%, with the 5-day performance at -15.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -32.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skillz Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.93% over the past 6 months, a -20.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skillz Inc. will rise 52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.71 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Skillz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $52.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $108.85 million and $93.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to increase by 4.50%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.22% of Skillz Inc. shares while 44.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.59%. There are 44.36% institutions holding the Skillz Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 22.91 million SKLZ shares worth $15.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 21.71 million shares worth $15.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.95 million shares estimated at $4.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $3.51 million.