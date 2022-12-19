Should You Invest In AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 18.83 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.08 or -10.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.74B. APE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1338.36% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was -5.48% down since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.42 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9187 subtracted -10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.84%, with the 5-day performance at -5.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is -44.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 5.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.82%. There are 5.82% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with DnB Asset Management AS the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 80805.0 APE shares worth $0.22 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 60100.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $1.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.4 million.