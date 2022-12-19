Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.02 or -11.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.76M. RKLYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -2911.11% off its 52-week high of $5.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was -11.11% down since then. When we look at Rockley Photonics Holdings Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 920.83K.

Analysts gave the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RKLY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Instantly RKLY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -49.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2749 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -11.04% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.35%, with the 5-day performance at -49.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) is -36.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RKLYâ€™s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -90.80% over the past 6 months, a 13.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will rise 53.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -91.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.01 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.2 million and $2.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -161.80%.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.57% of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares while 21.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.03%. There are 21.15% institutions holding the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million RKLY shares worth $12.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 1.8 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $1.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $2.7 million.