Risk Capital Investors Should Consider The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL).

In the last trading session, 2.77 million The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.30M. REAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -834.78% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at The RealReal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.11%, with the 5-day performance at -2.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -18.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The RealReal Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.72% over the past 6 months, a 14.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The RealReal Inc. will rise 12.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.2 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The RealReal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $174.83 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for The RealReal Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.47% of The RealReal Inc. shares while 94.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.69%. There are 94.30% institutions holding the The RealReal Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.16% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million REAL shares worth $19.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 5.8 million shares worth $14.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $6.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $4.37 million.