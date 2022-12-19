Risk Capital Investors Should Consider IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT).

In the last trading session, 1.58 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.80M. IRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2537.04% off its 52-week high of $7.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.57%, with the 5-day performance at -11.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -55.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IronNet Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that IronNet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $6.39 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to decrease by -362.70%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 13 and December 19.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.86% of IronNet Inc. shares while 29.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.75%. There are 29.87% institutions holding the IronNet Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million IRNT shares worth $4.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 3.33 million shares worth $7.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $3.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $0.91 million.