R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Shares Inclined By 30.39% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.57 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.57B. RCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -163.58% off its 52-week high of $27.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.71, which suggests the last value was 36.52% up since then. When we look at R1 RCM Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.59 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.75%, with the 5-day performance at 4.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 30.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RCM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.39% for it to hit the projected low.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the R1 RCM Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.69% over the past 6 months, a 95.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for R1 RCM Inc. will fall -118.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $519.49 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that R1 RCM Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $544.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $398.9 million and $385.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.10%. The 2022 estimates are for R1 RCM Inc. earnings to decrease by -785.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.30% per year.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of R1 RCM Inc. shares while 85.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.02%. There are 85.17% institutions holding the R1 RCM Inc. stock share, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 22.66% of the shares, roughly 94.37 million RCM shares worth $999.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 16.6 million shares worth $175.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $46.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $43.42 million.