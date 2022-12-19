Performance & Trends Of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Stock

In the last trading session, 3.88 million Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.20M. SIOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -253.49% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 46.51% up since then. When we look at Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.95K.

Analysts gave the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIOX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Instantly SIOX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4255 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.05%, with the 5-day performance at 41.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 32.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIOX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -597.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -597.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.00%.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.55% of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares while 29.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.58%. There are 29.47% institutions holding the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million SIOX shares worth $2.17 million.

Suvretta Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 5.91 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $0.21 million.