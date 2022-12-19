Performance & Trends Of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.43. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.33 changing hands around $0.04 or 13.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.30M. GLMDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -563.64% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 12.12% up since then. When we look at Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.61K.

Analysts gave the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GLMD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Instantly GLMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3624 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 13.75% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is -9.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLMDâ€™s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -203.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -203.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -34.14% over the past 6 months, a 44.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will rise 48.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 2.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.94% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 11.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.09%. There are 11.26% institutions holding the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million GLMD shares worth $1.17 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 27177.0 shares worth around $17665.0.