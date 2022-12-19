Performance Report And Forecasts For Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC)

In the last trading session, 3.92 million Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.24 or 66.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.60M. IVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -438.33% off its 52-week high of $3.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 45.0% up since then. When we look at Invacare Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 389.18K.

Analysts gave the Invacare Corporation (IVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IVC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Invacare Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Instantly IVC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 59.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 66.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.94%, with the 5-day performance at 59.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is 31.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IVC’s forecast low is $1.30 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invacare Corporation will fall -225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -412.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.04 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Invacare Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $210.56 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Invacare Corporation earnings to decrease by -58.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.86% of Invacare Corporation shares while 54.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.50%. There are 54.82% institutions holding the Invacare Corporation stock share, with Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million IVC shares worth $2.4 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 1.81 million shares worth $2.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $1.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.95 million.