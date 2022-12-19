Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $456.30M. PGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -5555.74% off its 52-week high of $34.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 6.56% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PGY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.76%, with the 5-day performance at -15.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -47.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PGY’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -227.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -145.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $166.4 million.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares while 42.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.13%. There are 42.42% institutions holding the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 74.38 million PGY shares worth $44.53 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 40.09 million shares worth $24.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.17 million.