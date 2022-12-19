OPGN Stock: More Upside For OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN)?

In the last trading session, 4.03 million OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.03 or -17.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.51M. OPGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -861.54% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at OpGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Analysts gave the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OpGen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4527 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -17.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.89%, with the 5-day performance at 9.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is -39.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPGN’s forecast low is $0.16 with $0.16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OpGen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.78% over the past 6 months, a 56.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OpGen Inc. will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OpGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 million and $1.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.90%. The 2022 estimates are for OpGen Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of OpGen Inc. shares while 6.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.54%. There are 6.52% institutions holding the OpGen Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million OPGN shares worth $0.73 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 0.69 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.24 million.