Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at -$0.17 or -8.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.01M. OMER’s last price was a discount, traded about -343.02% off its 52-week high of $7.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was -3.91% down since then. When we look at Omeros Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.57K.

Analysts gave the Omeros Corporation (OMER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OMER as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Omeros Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Instantly OMER was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3900 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -8.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.16%, with the 5-day performance at -13.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is -34.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OMER’s forecast low is $2.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -626.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Omeros Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.50% over the past 6 months, a 21.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Omeros Corporation will fall -44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.90% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.96 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Omeros Corporation earnings to decrease by -1.50%.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.03% of Omeros Corporation shares while 37.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.58%. There are 37.98% institutions holding the Omeros Corporation stock share, with Ingalls & Snyder the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million OMER shares worth $12.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 2.73 million shares worth $7.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $4.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $2.37 million.