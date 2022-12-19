NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) Shares Are Down -63.98% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.14 changed hands at -$1.56 or -27.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.12M. NH’s current price is a discount, trading about -316.67% off its 52-week high of $17.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 62.08% up since then. When we look at NantHealth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.57K.

Analysts gave the NantHealth Inc. (NH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NantHealth Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) trade information

Instantly NH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.75 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -27.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.98%, with the 5-day performance at 50.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) is 35.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NH’s forecast low is $60.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1349.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1349.28% for it to hit the projected low.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.27 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NantHealth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $17.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for NantHealth Inc. earnings to increase by 35.90%.

NH Dividends

NantHealth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.45% of NantHealth Inc. shares while 20.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.47%. There are 20.14% institutions holding the NantHealth Inc. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million NH shares worth $0.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.12 million.