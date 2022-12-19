Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.55 changing hands around $0.1 or 6.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $109.61M. WNWâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -110.97% off its 52-week high of $3.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 65.81% up since then. When we look at Meiwu Technology Company Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.13K.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. The jump to weekly highs of 2.7000 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 6.90% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.56%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 13.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Meiwu Technology Company Limited earnings to increase by 52.80%.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.29% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.94%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WNW shares worth $61156.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 82900.0 shares worth $48164.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 41954.0 shares estimated at $24375.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.