Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.22 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $275.60M. RIDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -247.54% off its 52-week high of $4.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was -1.64% down since then. When we look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.12 million.

Analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.32%, with the 5-day performance at -5.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -19.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIDE’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lordstown Motors Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.21% over the past 6 months, a 51.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lordstown Motors Corp. will rise 42.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Lordstown Motors Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.79 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings to decrease by -77.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.88% per year.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.08% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares while 30.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.18%. There are 30.90% institutions holding the Lordstown Motors Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 10.6 million RIDE shares worth $16.75 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 9.6 million shares worth $15.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.69 million shares estimated at $14.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $7.0 million.