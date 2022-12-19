Let’s Talk About Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 26.72 million Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.43 or 47.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.30M. SLNO’s current price is a discount, trading about -538.06% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 36.57% up since then. When we look at Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.49K.

Analysts gave the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLNO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Instantly SLNO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 47.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is -26.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLNO’s forecast low is $8.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11094.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -497.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.09% over the past 6 months, a 92.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 1.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.09% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares while 40.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.28%. There are 40.15% institutions holding the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Abingworth, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million SLNO shares worth $3.33 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 0.63 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 80071.0 shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 49940.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.