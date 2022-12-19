Let’s Talk About Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 10.85 million Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.04 or 19.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.20M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -300.0% off its 52-week high of $0.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LKCO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2650 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 19.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.50%, with the 5-day performance at 26.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 18.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LKCO’s forecast low is $1.80 with $1.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -682.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -682.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -14.40%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.09% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 1.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.61%. There are 1.45% institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million LKCO shares worth $1.59 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 0.88 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $69481.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $48132.0.